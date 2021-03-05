Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,920 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Universal Electronics makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Universal Electronics worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,757. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $61.40.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

