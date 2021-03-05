Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,422 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.07% of inTEST worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of 463.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

