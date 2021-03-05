Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,664 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the period. Manitex International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Manitex International worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Manitex International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

