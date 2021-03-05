Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,778 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.10% of LCNB worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.