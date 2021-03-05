Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 38,519 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 1,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.