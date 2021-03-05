Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 45,610 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction makes up 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Sterling Construction worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 18,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.