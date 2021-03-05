Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,160 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $86.08. 10,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.