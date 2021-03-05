Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 85,659 Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,659 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.81% of Unique Fabricating worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 9,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,802. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Unique Fabricating Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

