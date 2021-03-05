Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Wabash National worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 261,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 132,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,379. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $914.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

