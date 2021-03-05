PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAE.

Several research analysts have commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. PAE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $702.27 million, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

