PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Trading Up 9.8%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 749,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 580,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

PAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

