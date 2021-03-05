Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $48,004,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $46,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $40,955,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $39,528,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PRG opened at $45.27 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
