Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $48,004,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $46,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $40,955,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $39,528,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRG opened at $45.27 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

