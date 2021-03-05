Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

