Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 355,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

