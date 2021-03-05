Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,338 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,538 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of R1 RCM worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 280.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

