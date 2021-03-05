Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,632 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 438.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.