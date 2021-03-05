Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,795 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CAG opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.