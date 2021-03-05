Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

