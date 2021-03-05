Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 949,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,048,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 37,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 47,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

