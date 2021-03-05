Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,233 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Portland General Electric worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

