Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.