Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

