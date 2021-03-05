Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Airlines worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

