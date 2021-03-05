Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genpact worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.