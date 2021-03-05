Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Essent Group worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

