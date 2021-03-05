Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.