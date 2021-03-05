Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Corteva by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 257,209 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.