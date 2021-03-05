Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Xencor worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,413,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.