Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

