Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.10 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504,395 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

