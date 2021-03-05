Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.