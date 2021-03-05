Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

