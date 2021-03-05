Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,644 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after buying an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

