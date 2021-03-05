Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.01 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

