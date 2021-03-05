Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1,037.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tapestry worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.77 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

