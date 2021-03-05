Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anthem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $321.49 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

