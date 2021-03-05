Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

