Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $93.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

