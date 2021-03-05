Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Herman Miller worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

