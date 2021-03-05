Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Federal Signal worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of FSS opened at $36.75 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

