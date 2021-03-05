Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,671 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Federated Hermes worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.