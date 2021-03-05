Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,456 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

