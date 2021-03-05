Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 357,888 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 852.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,888 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK opened at $29.49 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.