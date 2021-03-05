Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,555 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.