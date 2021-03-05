Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Boise Cascade worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.