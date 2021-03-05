Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 802.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of News worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.53 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

