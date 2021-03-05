Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,191 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 980.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LZB opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

