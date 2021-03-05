Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,462 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of World Fuel Services worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 197,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

