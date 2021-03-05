Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,979 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Banner worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

