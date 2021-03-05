Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 217,345 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,345 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Hilltop worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $3,823,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

